If you've grown to love shopping at Dollar Tree locations in Rome, New Hartford, Herkimer, Whitesboro, Utica, and Oneida, get ready to pay more than a dollar. Dollar Tree is raising rates.

For many years, everything in the store was marked as a dollar or less. Items at the Dollar Tree will no longer be just a buck according to the Daily Mail. The reason behind this change, the increased shipping costs and inflation across the country thanks to the pandemic.

'For decades, our customers have enjoyed the "thrill-of-the-hunt" for value at one dollar - and we remain committed to that core proposition - but many are telling us that they also want a broader product assortment when they come to shop,' said CEO Michael Witynski in a prepared statement.

Raising some prices will certainly give Dollar Tree more variety on its shelves. But a dollar this year will not buy you what it did in 2020.

The company had already begun testing higher prices at several hundred of its nearly 8,000 locations in a section of the store called 'Dollar Tree Plus' with items that can go for as much as $5.

According to initial reports and predictions, items will go up from just a dollar to $1.25 to $1.50. You'll begin seeing a mixture of prices at all Dollar Tree locations.

As Dollar Tree breaks the $1 barrier, Witynski said the company would remain true to its promise of value. 'We will continue to be fiercely protective of that promise, regardless of the price point, whether it is $1.00, $1.25, $1.50,' Witynski said."

Does this news upset you, and, will it get you to stop shopping there? Let us know on our station app.

