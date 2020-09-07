Dog Foods Recalled for Potentially High Levels of Mold By-Product

Take a look at Fido's food! Sunshine Mills, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall on some of its dog food products due to elevated levels of aflatoxin.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, "aflatoxin is a naturally occurring mold by-product" that can be harmful pets if it's consumed in large quantities. A routine sampling of Sunshine Mills' products by the Louisiana Department of Health showed higher levels of aflatoxin. In turn, the company issued a recall and stores across the country are pulling the affected products from shelves.

If you recently purchased Sunshine Mills food for your pup, here are the products affected by the recall that you'll want to look out for:

Family Pet Meaty Cuts Beef Chicken & Cheese Flavors Premium Dog Food 4 lb. Lot Codes: TD3 4/April/2020, TD1 5/April/2020 UPC Code: 3225120694 14 lb. Lot Codes: TB1 4/April/2020, TB2 4/April/2020, TB3 3/April/2020 UPC Code: 3225118078 28 lb. Lot Code: TB3 3/April/2020 UPC Code: 3225120694

Heartland Farms Grilled Favorites Beef Chicken & Cheese Flavor 14 lb. Lot Codes: TB1 4/April/2020, TB2 4/April/2020 UPC Code: 7015514299 31 lb. Lot Codes: TA2 4/April/2020, TA3 4/April/2020 UPC Code: 7015514301

Paws Happy Life Butcher's Choice Dog Food 16 lb. Lot Codes: TA1 4/April/2020, TA2 4/April/2020 UPC Code: 3680035763



No illnesses have been reported, but if your pet has consumed these recalled products, you'll want to look out for any signs of illness like sluggishness or lethargy combined with a reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellowish tint in eyes or gums or diarrhea. Pets with any of these symptoms should be seen by a veterinarian.

The FDA recommends that consumers who purchased any of these products stop using them immediately and return the unused portion to the store they were purchased at for a full refund. If you have any questions or would like more information, reach out to Sunshine Mills' Customer Service by phone at 800-705-2111 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST or by email at customer.service@sunshinemills.com.

You can also read the full recall from the FDA and Sunshine Mills on the FDA's website.