Does New York State Owe You Money?

New York State currently has billions of unclaimed funds.

According to the Democrat and Chronicle, New York State currently has $16 billion in unclaimed money. The money is mainly from old bank accounts, 45% of the money to be specific. Banks and credit unions are required to send the money to the state if the account is sitting dormant for too long.

If you're looking to make millions on a claim, don't get too excited. The Democrat and Chronicle reports that 70% of claims are less than $100. However, the largest return was $5.2 million from a stock claim. The New York State Comptroller returns more than $1.5 million a day.

To find out if you have unclaimed money, you can visit the New York State Comptroller's website here. According to the Democrat and Chronicle, you can claim your money here. You can also make a claim via mail by mailing The New York State Comptroller's Office of Unclaimed Funds, 110 State St., Albany, NY 12236. Or, call the New York State Comptroller ath (800)-221-9311.