National Grid Scam-What to Look For

'Tis the season to be on high alert. It seems that every day there is a new scam that you need to be aware of. This time scammers are posing as National Grid employees trying to get your personal information. Here's what you need to know. According to News 10 ABC, there has been an influx of scams around the holidays and this one is targeting National Grid customers across New York. This time they are posing as employees calling to promise refunds and discounts. They then fish for personal information.

National Grid has issued some of the information the scammers are using to try and gain access to your personal information. They say they are using phone numbers that appear to be coming from local numbers. They send a recorded message claiming to overbill and that you are due a discount or a refund. You will be prompted by the automated call to press 1. Then the customer is transferred to a live person explaining what they need for your refund. They then will ask for personal and identifying information like your account numbers.

These calls are very convincing according to National Grid, using actual National Grid phone prompts which makes it more believable. You are urged to never give out personal information and never just give out information if you are contacted first. Tell the caller that you will call the office back to verify that it is legitimate. National Grid will already have your account information so you should never be asked to give it.

The scam is more prominent because of the pandemic. National Grid says they are preying on customers hoping to get a bit of relief of a refund during these tough times.