Disney Is Bringing Enchanting Magic To End 2022 In Syracuse New York

Do your kids love Disney? Well, the magic of Disney returns to the ice in Syracuse to end 2022, and kick off 2023.

Disney fans young and old, as well as little princes and princesses, will be able to see their favorite Disney characters sing, dance and swirl on the ice at the Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial December 29th 2022 - January 2nd 2023.

The theme of the show going to be "Let's Celebrate" and will feature appearances by characters including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Cinderella, Goofy, Tiana, Forky, Woody, Buzz, Jessie, Elsa, The Princess and the Frog, Tangled, Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Snow White, Mulan, Finding Dory Pinocchio, and many more.

Join the adventure when 50 unforgettable Disney characters skate into your hometown."

Need more reasons to check it out?

1) Sing “Hakuna Matata” with Timon and Pumbaa.

2) Sing along with Olaf as he dreams of summer.

3) Dance with Aladdin as he stays “one jump ahead.”

In this monumental performance, which boasts an international cast of prize-winning figure skaters, exciting choreography, and a beautiful set, the heritage of Disney is celebrated through 14 timeless and contemporary tales."

Disney On Ice Let’s Celebrate features over 30 classic tunes. Find out how to buy your tickets online here through Ticketmaster.

It will be a fun time for kids along with parents to grab their Mickey Mouse ears for a few hours of non-stop fun. Again, the show will take place at the Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial December 29th 2022 - January 2nd 2023.

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today Stacker , set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans , Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.

Great Disney+ Movies You Might Have Missed These excellent films are all waiting to be discovered on Disney+.