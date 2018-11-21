Did you know there are heated sidewalks in central New York ? Me either. And it seems there's several.

Heated sidewalks can be found in front of Crouse Hospital in Syracuse and the Upstate parking garage. There's also warmth coming from the sidewalk in front of the Onondaga Savings Bank on Salina Street. It's said to have been installed in the late 50s. Further down Salina Street, Centro has heated bus platforms and sidewalks .

Syracuse University added heated sidewalks during the construction project in 2016, according to Syracuse.com .

With the amount of snow we see every Winter you'd actually think there'd be more in central New York; especially the last few years. I think I may need one installed in my driveway!

