Did You Know A Creek Flows Under the Erie Canal Into a Waterfall

Did you know there's a creek that flows UNDER the Erie Canal and over a waterfall?

The Oak Orchard Creek, which originates in the Oak Orchard Swamp in the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, is only one of a handful of spots along the entire Erie Canal where the water flows under the canal on its way north to Lake Ontario.

Adding to the uniqueness of the spot in Medina, New York, is Medina Falls, a 40 foot high waterfall that is 150 feet wide. Over time the falls have developed a purple-redish sandstone known as Medina Sandstone.

But wait, there's more. The creek isn't the only thing under the canal in the area. The Medina Culvert is the only spot on the entire Erie Canal where boats pass over, while cars drive under. The spot, just east of Medina in Rideway is listed in Ripley's Believe it Or Not.

Photo Credit - John Kucko

Construction on the Erie Canal began in 1817 and was completed in 1825. The 363 mile long canal links the waters of Lake Erie in the west to the Hudson River in the east.

