Did You Hear? Hero Crawls on Icy NY Pond to Rescue Frightened Deer

Did you hear? A hero crawled on an icy New York pond to recuse a frightened deer.

New York State Environmental Conservation Officer Della Rocco heard a call on the radio about a deer that had fallen through the ice off Smith Point in the town of Mastic while on patrol in Suffolk County. Members of the Suffolk County Marine Bureau and Suffolk County Park Rangers joined Officer Rocco on the scene.

Utilizing ice rescue training, Officer Rocco assisted Suffolk County Marine in rescuing the deer from the ice.

Once back onshore, ECO Della Rocco and local wildlife rescue personnel revived the deer using blankets and a warm vehicle.

The deer was brought to a wildlife rehabilitator for monitoring and was released the next morning back into the wild, alive and well.

Cop Saves Deer

This isn't the first deer rescue from icy waters.

A deer became stranded on an icy lake and couldn't find its way to safety. Officer Putnam of the Cohoes Police Department risked his own life to bring the animal to safety. Thankfully, the heroic rescue was caught on camera.

Deer Selfie

Once the officer had the deer safely back onshore, he can be seen pulling out his phone near the end of the video. Whether it was to take a selfie or call for backup is anyone's guess.

Dog Ice Rescue

Emergency personnel had to save a dog trapped on a frozen pond this winter.

Kona, a 10 month-old lab, fell through an icy pond while chasing geese about 50 yards from shore. Without hesitation officer Jon Smith from the Lewiston Police Department ran towards the dog, removing his equipment along the way, and went in after him.

“People think a lot of times that we are just here to give out tickets or arrest people,” Chief Frank Previte told WIVB. “The truth of the matter is, this is more of the thing we do every day.”

These things are what matters to the community, especially those who are being helped. The owner of the dog, who asked to remain anonymous, sent a letter to the department, thanking officer Smith for his actions.

Kona and I and everybody that loves her are extremely grateful for officer Smith's selflessness and courage. You should be proud to have him as a member of the Lewiston Police Department. His professionalism and bravery should be applauded. I have witnessed countless acts of selfless heroism, Officer Jon Smith’s actions rank high in my book. Kona and I will visit the police station soon to thank Officer Smith once again for his outstanding service.

Forest Rangers have been busy rescuing a number of different animals.

