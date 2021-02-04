Did the Bills’ Cole Beasley Commit a New York Cardinal Sin by Putting Pineapple on Pizza?

If there's one thing I've learned during my time in Central New York, it's that New Yorkers take their pizza seriously, and as beloved as Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley is, he may be about to catch some flack from fans over his go-to pizza topping.

In a recently-released Super Bowl commercial for Grubhub, Beasley joined a few other NFL players as they engaged in a hot debate about pineapple on pizza, also known as a cardinal sin in many parts of New York.

Beasley and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey were pro-pineapple on pizza, while Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett were having none of it.

"Pineapple?" Lockett said in the commercial. "You guys put blueberries on your pizza too?"

Beasley teased with Tagovailoa that pineapple on pizza is "as sweet as that feeling of making it to the playoffs, which the Rams failed to do this season.

Although Bills fans may not agree with Beasley's pizza topping preferences, it'll be hard to hold it against the Houston native after the amazing season he helped the team accomplish. I mean, how can you fault a man who dominated three postseason games with a partially broken fibula?!

Outside of his successful endeavors in the NFL, did you know Cole Beasley is also a rapper? He released his latest song, "Sometimes," earlier this year, leaving fans wondering who hurt him and caused him to write such devastating lyrics.

Listen to the edited version of "Sometimes" below.

