Dick’s Sporting Goods to Stop Selling Guns in 440 More Stores

Hundreds of Dick's Sporting Goods stores will remove guns from their inventory in the next few months.

The company, which was founded in Binghamton, has announced it will eliminate hunting departments in 440 additional stores this year.

The plan to stop gun sales at certain locations was revealed in the Dick's Sporting Goods earnings report released Tuesday. The company operates stores on Court Street in Binghamton and in the Town Square Mall in Vestal. The stores where hunting units will be removed were not disclosed.

According to CNBC, the company removed high-capacity magazines from its stores after 17 people were killed at a Florida high school two years ago.

Since then, Dick's Sporting Goods dropped all guns from 135 stores. The move to remove hunting departments from several hundred more locations in coming months means the company won't sell guns at most of its stores by the end of the year.

