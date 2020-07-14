B-Devils Re-Sign Schmelzer

Binghamton Devils fans have to be excited about this news. New Jersey Devils General manager and VP Tom Fitzgerald announced Monday that forward Ryan Schmelzer has signed to a one-year AHL contract.

Schmelzer is a Buffalo native and rising star during his four years at Canisius. The 6'2", 183-pound forward was named all-conference third team and scored 106 points, which included 66 assists and 40 goals.

The Binghamton Devils hope to start the new season with the same momentum that ended their playoff hopes when COVID-19 hit and cancelled the remainder of the season.

Ryan Schmelzer would be a key part of a Devils run for the cup finishing last season on a roll with a five-game point streak that included two goals and six assists.

The re-signing also helps Binghamton on the defensive end as Schmelzer was the Atlantic Hockey Association's Best Defensive Forward while at Canisius.

I’m sure most AHL Hockey fans feel ripped off after the season was pulled and I’m sure the off season will see more changes, but if you are a Devils fan there is excitement in the air.

Whatever the game looks like next season, it should be a very exciting year for Binghamton Devils hockey.

[via Binghamton Devils]