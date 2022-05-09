Deputies in Vernon: Protective Order Violated, Nose Broken

An Oneida county man is under arrest following a domestic dispute on Sunday.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says deputies with the Road Patrol Unit were called to a home in Vernon, New York on May 8, 2022 at approximately 3:00am for a report of an assault.

Authorities say, "During the investigation, it was learned that the victim sustained a broken nose and that there was an active order of protection in place."

The OCSO Criminal Investigation Unit assisted and, at approximately 1:15pm they found the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Gavin I. Becraft.

Gavin Becraft Photo Credit: Oneida County Sheriffs Office (May 2022)

He was taken into custody without additional incident.

He was brought to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office where he was processed and arrested. Becraft was charged with the following:

Assault in the Third Degree (Class A misdemeanor)

Aggravated Criminal Contempt (Class D felony)

No other injuries were reported.

Becraft was held at the Oneida County Jail pending arraignment.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to this case is asked to call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

