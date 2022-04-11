New York Region You&#8217;re Least Likely To Have A Car Accident In

New York Region You’re Least Likely To Have A Car Accident In

With all of the New York regions, which one would you think is least likely to have car accidents?

New York As A Whole

When you live in a state with bad driving, it is easy to get accustomed to it. New York is one of the worst states for driving in the United States. According to Bankrate, the Empire State ranks 41st in the country. With that said, some regions are way worse than others.

Which One Is The Worst?

If you look at a map that shows the counties that are the worst, there is a common denominator. The counties with the worst are all in mostly one region. Mainetti & Mainetti has data compiled, which shows that the Hudson Valley has the highest rate of accidents in the entire state.

If They Are The Worst, Who Is The Best?

Just like counties being clustered together for the most part by region for the worst, Central New York looks to be the region you'll be least likely to have an accident in.

10 Counties With The Lowest Rate For Accidents

  1. Cortland
  2. Tioga
  3. Essex
  4. Tompkins
  5. Madison
  6. Saratoga
  7. Lewis
  8. Onondaga
  9. Cayuga
  10. Oswego

While you'll see a few other counties from around New York State scattered in there, it is easy to see that Central New York bulks up that top 10 list.

How Do They Determine This List?

Manetti & Mainetti broke it down by how many auto accidents required an emergency room visit per 100,000 residents. By the numbers, each of the counties listed above had 503 or under.

Central New York is the region in New York you're least likely to have an accident.

