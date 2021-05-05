Snakes are on the move now that the warmer weather has arrived, looking for places to shed, mate, eat, nest and birth. New York is home to 17 species of snakes, but only 3 of these are venomous. Do you know the difference?

Common New York Snakes

The most common snakes in New York state are the garter and water snake. Garter snakes can be found almost anywhere but are completely harmless. Water snakes can be found near any body of water, hence the name. They are also harmless.

The black rat snake is the largest in New York. Some can get as long as eight feet. They can be found primarily along cliffs and rocky slopes but surprisingly are absent from most of the Adirondacks.

There's the milk snake that doesn't milk cows, like many people assume. They can however, be found in barns looking for rodents.

Venomous New York Snakes

There are only three species of venomous snakes living in New York. These are the timber rattlesnake, the massasauga and the copperhead.

Timber rattlesnakes are 3 to 4 feet or more in length, making it the largest venomous snake in New York. They usually come out in late April but in Northern New York, they often wait until mid-May.

The venom can be fatal if untreated. The good news is, there have been no recorded timber rattlesnake deaths in humans during the last several decades in New York. There have however, been runs ins with the deadly snakes. One was found in a vacation home in Lake George last summer.

Credit - NYS DEC

The massasauga rattlesnake is the smallest of the three venomous snakes found in New York State. It can measure anywhere from 18-40 inches in length but the average is 27.5 inches.

The massasauga rattlesnakes are normally active during the day, but may resort to evening and nighttime activity to escape the mid-summer heat. You'll find these venomous snakes around wet, lowland habitats, including marshes and floodplains.

Credit - NYS DEC

The Queen snake is a relatively small, ranging from 15 - 24 inches and it's the rarest snakes you'll encountered in New York State. They can be found along streams and wetland habitats in early April. The Queen snake remains active until October.

Mating season is in spring, usually during the month of May. From late July through early September queen snakes can give birth to 10-14live young snakes.

Credit - NYS DEC

If you come across a venomous snake, don't panic. Keep a safe distance away and let them move along on their own. Most snakes are not aggressive unless provoked.

To learn more on snakes in New York visit DEC.ny.gov.

Three Week Old Eaglets Born Near Susquehanna River Three week old eaglets born in the wild near Susquehanna River

LOOK: Exotic Animals You Can Own In New York Looking for an exotic pet to own legally in New York State? Here is a list of some animals that you can have aside from regular dogs, cats, and farm animals.