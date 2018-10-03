Death Comet Will Fly Over Central New York This Halloween Season

On Halloween in Central New York, a comet will fly by in the night sky known as the Death Comet. It's scientific boring name is 2015 TB145 .

Technically it's flying over in the "Halloween season" meaning it will pass closet to Earth around November 11th. However, we still should be able to see it Halloween night.

The Miami Herald reports that NASA scientists first spotted the object when it came close to earth in 2015. They believed the asteroid was actually a “ dead ” comet that had lost its luminance after too many trips around the solar system. Ironically, it is shaped like a skull:

“We found that the object reflects about six percent of the light it receives from the sun,” said Vishnu Reddy, a research scientist at the Planetary Science Institute, according to the release. “That is similar to fresh asphalt, and while here on Earth we think that is pretty dark, it is brighter than a typical comet which reflects only 3 to 5 percent of the light.”"

If you're hoping to see it over Central New York on Halloween, you will need to wait until 2088. At least it may still look like a skull!