David Lee Roth on Canceled Shows: ‘It’s Not About Me Anymore’

David Lee Roth has issued his first statements since canceling a run of farewell shows in Las Vegas.

“Sometimes you win, Sometimes you lose, We got rained out... Covid cancelled,” the rocker wrote in a message shared with EW. “Future shows? When the benefit concerts for Colorado, Farm Aid, and hospital workers ‘everywhere' come up; Call me..”

In a similar statement to Fox News, Roth added: "It's not about me anymore."

Back in October, the former Van Halen frontman announced that his residency at the House of Blues Las Vegas, which was supposed to begin on New Year’s Eve, would be the final performances of his career.

“I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring,” the singer revealed to the Las Vegas Review Journal at the time. Roth further added that he was “encouraged and compelled to really come to grips with how short time is, and my time is probably even shorter,” adding that “my doctors, my handlers, compelled me to really address that every time I go onstage, I endanger that future.”

Initially, Roth only canceled the first two dates of his farewell residency, “Due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID and out of an abundance of caution for those working and attending the shows.” The rest of the shows briefly remained on the schedule, before being canceled several days later.

Roth's last concert took place on March 10, 2020, at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. The rocker was opening for Kiss' End of the Road Tour at the time and had a slew of further dates remaining on the calendar before the COVID-19 pandemic brought live music to a screeching halt.