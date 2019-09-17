Dave Mustaine Lists ‘Unique Luxury’ Estate for $2.5 Million

Earlier this year, Dave Mustaine of Megadeth sold his home in Fallbrook, Calif., and now he's looking to offload another place. He's listed his 10.9-acre property in Franklin, Tenn. -- about 20 miles outside of Nashville -- for $2.498 million.

The listing, held by Diane Born of Benchmark Realty, calls it a "unique luxury equestrian estate" and notes it has fenced pastures and a riding trail that border the home, four stalls, a barn and a large shed with an equipment area. Inside the 6,842-square-foot house are three bedrooms, plus an office that can function as a fourth, and six bathrooms (four full, two half). There's also an "exquisite" chef's kitchen, fitness room, reading loft, elevator, four-car garage and padauk hardwood floors.

As Mustaine told Franklin Lifestyle in 2018, he first started coming to Nashville in 1997 when Megadeth recorded Cryptic Writings there. He and his wife Pamela eventually made the move in order to facilitate the musical career of their daughter Electra. The Los Angeles Times cites public records that the home was purchased five years ago for $1.8 million, and even though he discovered that there's not much of a metal scene to speak of, he feels comfortable in the area.

“It’s a phenomenon to me," he said. "It’s a very self-sacrificing area for someone like me who comes from a place where it’s usually every man for himself. Franklin is my home. I love Nashville, but I love Franklin even more.”

Three months ago, Mustaine revealed that he was diagnosed with throat cancer, which forced the cancellation of many of Megadeth's concerts for 2019. His treatment plan, he said, has a 90 percent success rate.