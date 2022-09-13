Megadeth bandleader Dave Mustaine said he recently texted James Hetfield after the Metallica singer-guitarist admitted to insecurity onstage this spring.

At a Metallica concert in May, Hetfield got emotional before playing the metal band's "Sad But True." And he shared his fears with the audience.

"I wasn't feeling very good before I came out here," the Metallica frontman said. "Feeling a little bit insecure, like I'm an old guy, can't play anymore — all this bullshit that I tell myself in my head."

In response, Mustaine said he tried to contact Hetfield via text. The Megadeth figurehead explained, "I love those guys [in Metallica]. I sent a text message to James just a couple of days ago after he admitted onstage that he was insecure about his guitar playing."

Mustaine continued, "I said, 'James, I love you and I really like your playing.' He didn't answer. Of course not. Why would he? The point is I wanted him to know."

In the same interview, Mustaine, a former member of Metallica, compared his early musical leadership to that of Metallica's primary duo — Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich. (Guitarist Kirk Hammett replaced Mustaine in Metallica in 1983.)

In the Sept. 9 chat with Classic Rock, Mustaine was prompted by the interviewer who said, "The guys who founded that band, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, are such alpha males." But Mustaine didn't jibe with that remark.

"I am clearly the alpha male between the three of us," he replied. "Why did I have to do everything when I was in the band? Why did they always ask me to talk to the promoters and collect the cash? Why was I the one who had to do the fighting?"

Earlier this month, Megadeth released their 16th album, The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead! In July, a Metallica song inclusion in Netflix's Stranger Things gave the Hetfield-led group a boost in popularity.

Metallica are scheduled to play New York's Global Citizen Festival later this month. Get Metallica tickets here. Megadeth are now touring North America. Get tickets to that here.

