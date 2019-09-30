007 is done ... at least as far as filming for the latest James Bond flick is concerned. Actor Daniel Craig toasted the film's crew at a wrap party for the 25th James Bond installment, No Time to Die, which took place over the weekend.

The Daily Mail reports that Craig made an emotional speech at the ceremony, which also featured a three-tiered James Bond cake. "I just want to say, and I am really quite drunk now so I won’t go on for long, this has been the best, most wonderful experience I have ever had," stated Craig. "You have all done the most amazing job. I could not be more proud to work with every single one of you."

Within the Daily Mail report, a few more details have come to light with Fleabag star and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge also reportedly having a creative hand in writing for the upcoming movie. British actress Lashana Lynch will reportedly inherit the 007 moniker in the new movie, but she inherits the number after Bond has reportedly retired. With Bond vacationing in Jamaica, he's tracked down by M (Ralph Fiennes) to come out of retirement to help with a global crisis, working with the new agent 007 as well.

No Time to Die is reportedly the final installment of the Bond franchise that will feature Craig in the central role. Director Cary Fukanaga has surrounded Bond with a cast that includes Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, Ben Wishaw, Lea Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Naomie Harris and more. An April 8, 2020 release date is expected.