Division I hockey will be in the spotlight in Utica over the weekend.

The Atlantic Hockey Association will be crowing a 2022 champion, with the AHA Championships being held at the Adirondack Bank Center on Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19.

The winner will skate off with the Jack Riley Memorial Trophy and an automatic bid to the NCAA Hockey Tournament.

The weekend will open on Saturday with the semifinal round.

Number One seed and two-time defending post season champion American International will face off against Mercyhurst in the first semi-final at 4:05.

Number Four seed Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) will take on Number Six Air Force in the second semi-final at 7:05.

Advance purchase two-day ticket packages are available for $25, with single-day tickets at $20 for adults and $10 for students.

Day of game tickets can be purchased for $25 for adults and $10 for students.

Fans can buy tickets online at empirestatetix.com or by calling (315) 790-9070 or by visiting the Adirondack Bank Center box office.

“We are excited to bring the 2022 Atlantic Hockey Championship to Utica and Oneida County,” Atlantic Hockey Commissioner Robert DeGregorio said. “Utica is an ideal site for our championship due to its location at the center of our conference footprint and the Adirondack Bank Center will present a great hockey atmosphere for our players, coaches and fans. We’re looking forward to an outstanding weekend of college hockey.”

The 2022 Atlantic Hockey Postseason has been an exciting time for fans of free hockey, with six of the conference's first 13 playoff games have gone to overtime.

The 10-team NCAA Division I conference consists of, American International College, Bentley University, Canisius College, Holy Cross, Mercyhurst University, Niagara University, Rochester Institute of Technology, Sacred Heart University, the United States Air Force Academy and the United States Military Academy.

