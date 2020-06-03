“Curbside At Sangertown” Is Open Daily

New York State did not allow shopping malls, including Sangertown Square, to open for business during phase two re-opening plans, and many are scrambling to help their retailers.

However, we did receive word that Sangertown Square Mall is offering curbside pickup dubbed "Curbside@Sangertown" following direction from New York State.

As part of Phase One, although we cannot allow any guests inside the center, we want you to be able to enjoy purchasing from some of your favorite stores. Sangertown Square will be open daily to provide this shopping experience.

Participating Stores:

Dick's Sporting Goods: Monday-Saturday 9 A.M.-9 P.M., Sunday 10 A.M.-7 P.M. (Store & Curbside Pickup Hours)

Macy's: Monday – Sunday 11 A.M. – 7 P.M. (Store & Curbside Pickup Hours)

Scentsations: Monday – Saturday 11 A.M. – 7 P.M.; Sunday Noon – 6 P.M. Curbside Pickup (Must call and order at 315-525-0726)

Pandora: Monday – Saturday 11 A.M. – 7 P.M.; Sunday Noon – 6 P.M. Curbside Pickup

Target: 8 A.M.-9 P.M. (Store Hours)

Boscov's: Monday - Saturday 11:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M.; Sunday 11:00 A.M. - 6:00 P.M.

Sangertown says the list of stores will be updated accordingly, so check back for new additions. To place your curbside order, call the store of your choice or visit their website.

The map shows curbside pickup for the stores within the center:

Sangertown Square

Destiny USA in Syracuse, part of Pyramid Management Group, and also owns Sangertown Square, released a statement on June 2 about the last-minute decision. They're asking NYS to reconsider as re-opening is the key to the survival of these retailers, many of which are locally owned and are now in grave danger of never being able to open their doors.

Our collective investment of time and money into safely and responsibly re-opening our centers was considerable. What's more, our retailers and their employees were anticipating the scheduled Phase Two re-opening on Friday as a way to get back to work and begin supporting their families and our local economies...What’s more, we believe our very large open spaces easily facilitates social distancing and will lessen the density in stand-alone stores that are allowed to reopen in Phase Two.

Frustration is at an all-time high as the NYS phased re-opening guidelines are not clear.

