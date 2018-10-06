Creedence Clearwater Revival ’s 50th anniversary box set will be released on Nov. 30, and you can watch the exclusive premiere of the trailer announcement right now.

The clip follows the launch of the band's first-ever video in June.

The set includes all seven of the band’s studio albums in 180g vinyl format: Creedence Clearwater Revival , Bayou Country , Green River , Willy and the Poor Boys , Cosmo's Factory , Pendulum and Mardi Gras . Each album was remastered at half-speed at Abbey Road Studios, resulting in “an exceptional level of sonic clarity and punch,” according to the press release announcing the set.

You can watch the trailer below.

“Although the band members were together for only four years under the Creedence Clearwater Revival appellation, they managed to accomplish more than many artists do in a lifetime,” the release continued. “Powered by John Fogerty ’s visceral growl, along with Tom Fogerty, Stu Cook and Doug Clifford’s gritty, in-the-pocket punch, they’ve sold over 30 million records in the U.S. alone, releasing 14 Top 10 hits, six platinum albums and one gold album. They also managed to play over 150 tour dates around the world, including a headlining spot at Woodstock.”

The statement noted that "with so many memorable songs that continue to grace our radio waves and television and movie screens, plus lyrics that still resonate today, Creedence Clearwater Revival is, truly, America’s greatest rock ’n’ roll band. This lovingly remastered and restored Complete Studio Albums (Half-Speed Masters) box set represents a package worthy of the Creedence legacy, marking 50 years since the Fogertys, Clifford and Cook brought us a body of work that has inspired and electrified generations of fans.”

The Studio Albums box set is available for pre-order now.