One Of The Craziest Pizzas In America Can Be Found In New York State

New York is truly the pizza capital of the world. Here in Upstate and Central New York, our pizza beats even the classics of New York City. Where can you find the craziest pizza or crazy pizza toppings in New York State?

The team at Cheapsim set out on a food quest like no other- to find some of the most unusual pizzas in America for their list of “The Craziest Pizzas in Every State.” If you want to sample New York States, you'll have to make the trip to New York City, specifically Bayside New York.

New York State's Craziest Pizza Is The FCW At Krave It Sandwich Shop and Eatery

Krave it Pizza & Sandwich Joint (Bayside, NY) via Facebook Krave it Pizza & Sandwich Joint (Bayside, NY) via Facebook loading...

So what exactly is the FCW? Buckle up, this is truly a unique pizza:

The Southern-inspired FCW is topped with deep-fried chicken bits, pieces of homemade waffles, sharp cheddar, and then drizzled with maple syrup."

A big round of applause to Krave It. For those that don't know of Krave It, they offer other outrageous and unexpected sandwich and pizza combos. They even do this with their salads, wings, and fries.

Krave It’s wild creations often pair multiple foods together, resulting in menu items that can’t be found anywhere else."

They have been featured on Food Network, Travel channel, Food Insider, and also they have been featured in Germany and China. They are worth the trip.

Krave It Sandwich Shop and Eatery is located at 40-15 Bell Blvd, Bayside, NY 11361. You can check out their menu online. We wanted to highlight some of their dishes here for you:

