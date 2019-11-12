Crash Delays Traffic On New York State Thruway

New York State Thruway officials have announced a traffic delay due to a crash.

The reported crash occurred at milepost 241.8 between exit 31 and 32.

As a result, the right lane of the westbound section of I-90 is blocked and motorists should expect delays.

A WIBX listener reports, the crash involved a jack-knifed tractor-trailer, but that has not been confirmed by authorities.

We have limited details at this time and will continue to provide details as they become available.