Crash Delays Traffic On New York State Thruway
New York State Thruway officials have announced a traffic delay due to a crash.
The reported crash occurred at milepost 241.8 between exit 31 and 32.
As a result, the right lane of the westbound section of I-90 is blocked and motorists should expect delays.
A WIBX listener reports, the crash involved a jack-knifed tractor-trailer, but that has not been confirmed by authorities.
We have limited details at this time and will continue to provide details as they become available.