COVID Cases in New York Have Increased By Over 1,000 Percent

New York State is reporting ten times more daily COVID cases.

On Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combatting COVID-19. 2.68 percent of tests came back positive and the state's seven-day average percent positive increased to 2.4 percent.

"This virus has always been unpredictable, and in the face of the Delta variant, our hard-won progress is only as good as our determination to build on it," Cuomo said.

Cuomo confirmed 2,516 tests came back positive in the past 24 hours, out of 93,818 tests. On July 25, Cuomo reported 1,296 new COVID cases. Cuomo has reported over 2,000 new COVID cases each day since Tuesday.

On Saturday, July 31, Cuomo reported 3,050 new cases. About one month ago, on June 28, Cuomo reported 275 new cases. In just one month daily COVID cases have increased by over 1,000 percent in New York.

"New Yorkers fought long and hard and sacrificed a lot to get to where we are today - where we are not just surviving but living life," Cuomo said. "But our fight is not over, and we know this because the Delta variant continues to infect more and more people, particularly those who are still unvaccinated.

Cuomo once again urged all eligible New Yorkers to get vaccinated. According to Cuomo, 75.4 percent of all New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one vaccine while 68.6 percent have completed their vaccine series. 63.1 percent of all eligible New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose.

"The vaccine is free, safe and effective - and our strongest weapon in this ongoing fight. If you are still unvaccinated, you remain vulnerable and it is critical that you get your shot as quickly as possible," Cuomo stated.

