Coronavirus Coverage: Billboard Music Awards Postponed

In a week where it seems everyone is canceling everything, dick clark Productions announced on Tuesday that the Billboard Music Awards, scheduled to air live from Las Vegas on April 29, will now be postponed to a later date and time.

The statement that they released is one that fans are getting used to as the epidemic continues to spread. From Billboard.com: "In accordance with the current guidelines set forth by national and local health officials and in order to ensure the health and safety of our artists, fans, guests and staff - we are postponing the Billboard Music Awards."

Kelly Clarkson was slated to host the award program. Last year, Drake became the most awarded artist in Billboard history when his 12 awards brought him up to a lifetime total of 27, more than any artist has ever received.

It seems like the Coronavirus is canceling everything, even conferences about the Coronavirus.