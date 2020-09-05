Contractor Loses Livelihood After Thieves Steal Equipment Filled Trailer

A contractor has lost his livelihood after thieves stole a trailed filled with equipment.

New York State Police are investigating the theft of a black 2008 19-foot enclosed Kristi Trailer. It was stolen Sunday, August 30th from the corner of Turin and Lorena Road in Lee Center.

The trailer was full of contractor equipment.

2007 Ferris Lawn Mower

Titan 2850 line striper

Walk-behind leaf blower

Stihl weed trimers

2 Stile backpack blowers

Car jacks

Husqvarna chain saw (with E. Marsh written on it)

The stolen item are worth approximately $15,000 and belong to Ed Marsh.

If anyone has any information on Marsh's stolen trailer and equipment, they are asked to contact the New York State Police in Oneida at (315) 366-6000. Refer to case # 9793217

Or call Ed Marsh at 315-335-6211.