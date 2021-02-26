Is This The Best Question To Ask An Interviewer?

This guy says he came across this question while doing interview-prep research, and is convinced that it help him get his dream job.

Watch the show live every day, download the podcast and get access to Segment 17 with a Fancy Idiot membership!

Source: <a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@dantechtok/video/6930784908923161861?referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdigg.com%2F2021%2Fguy-shares-the-scary-question-he-asks-job-interviewers-that-helped-him-get-a-job-offer&referer_video_id=6930784908923161861&is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v2&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6891329151716197893">TikTok</a>