Ryan and Natalie Scott are praying for a miracle. Their daughter Rylie is fighting to survive after tumors were found in her brain and down her spine.

Rylie has been bravely battling cancer but her last MRI, just 5 weeks ago, showed no evidence of regrowth. Her spinal fluid also showed no signs of cancer cells. But then something happened. "She went from running around playing tag, soccer and our other daily fun events to not being able to walk on her own in a matter of a few days which tells us how aggressive the cancer is," said Ryan.

One of the tumors is pressing against Rylie's spinal chord effecting her walking. Another is in her brain. The only thing that can help Rylie is a more intense chemo regiment. "We want to do what's best for her and do whatever we can to save her, but at the same time we don't want her to be tortured until her last breath."

The family continues to pray and asks friends, family and strangers to do the same. "I have no idea what the next few days are going to bring," said Natalie. "It could really go either way. Please keep praying."

