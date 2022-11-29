The 2022 holiday season is here, and UCR has selected the most unique and interesting gift ideas for the classic rock fan in your life.

We've left the usual year-end parade of box sets aside in favor of more surprising options, such as an Iron Maiden KoolTunes cooler that also serves as a boombox, a set of Def Leppard nesting dolls that somehow feature an even more ripped than usual Phil Collen and an Ozzy Osbourne BBQ tool set that lets you brand the phrase "Ozzy Rules" into your steak.

You'll also find a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers puzzle featuring the album art from their new Live at the Fillmore 1997 collection, books from Pearl Jam and Rush, as well as a set of enamel pins from Journey that'll give you the best kind of early '80s flashbacks. If you're feeling a bit more playful you might consider the Elton John / Kid Robot Rocket Man plush doll or Funko's Walmart exclusive U2 Zoo TV tour collection.

From Van Halen and Aerosmith we have woven blankets for the cold winter nights, the latter featuring a particularly clever Christmas-themed variation of the Draw the Line album artwork. Guns N' Roses' new Appetite for Destruction corduroy jacket and a Pink Floyd The Wall scarf will also be useful in battling the elements.

You can find purchase links to all 21 items on our 2022 classic rock holiday gift guide in the gallery below.