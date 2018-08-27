City Liquors Opens In South Utica
If you're looking for liquor in South Utica, you now have a new option. City Liquors just opened in the Price Chopper plaza.
You can find them at 1905 Genesee Street in Utica. They just opened up on August 27th 2018, and they are ready to serve.
The current hours are as followed:
Monday - Wednesday: 9AM - 9:30PM
Thursday: 9AM - 10PM
Friday: 9AM - 10PM
Saturday: 9AM - 10:30PM
Sunday: Noon - 8PM
If you have any questions, you can give them a call at (315) 734-1930.