City Cafe Opening in Whitesboro with Gluten-Free, Peanut-Free Menu

A new cafe specializing in food for people with food allergies and sensitivities in opening in Whitesboro in September.

For people with food allergies or celiac disease, finding somewhere to eat outside of your home can be a challenge, and even dangerous - if your allergy is severe. Alyssa Williams, of the City Sweets bakery is hoping to change all that with her new cafe: City Cafe.

Credit: City Cafe

"Everything on the menu and our kitchen will be a 100% gluten free, dairy free, and peanut free facility." Alyssa says this approach means there's no risk for cross-contamination.

Credit: City Cafe

You might think food made this way might not taste great, but Alyssa says that's not the case. "Our biggest focus is to make sure we have a menu that is desirable for everyone," she says. "I want to make sure that the family members of the wife or husband who is gluten free etc, can come join them for lunch and breakfast, and be 100% satisfied with their food! So we focus greatly on not only making our gluten free dairy free products taste exactly like a “regular” product," but their menu also includes food that are naturally allergy-friendly, like rice and quinoa.

Credit: City Cafe

The menu for 'City Cafe' is still being tested but will include family favorites like waffles, paninis, and sandwiches, along with the incredible deserts they're already known for.

Credit: City Cafe

Alyssa says construction is underway on the new cafe, which will be located in in Whitesboro, on Oriskany Boulevard and Clinton street, in the Colonial Plaza. She projects the cafe will open the first week of October but admits delays caused by COVID-19 are slowing things down.

Credit: City Cafe

City Cafe is starting to hire staff for the new location. If you're interested, go to their website: citysweetsbakery.com

The cafe will be open Wednesday through Saturday and will be serving a full breakfast and lunch menu in addition to the bakery menu. To get updates on the cafe's opening, follow City Cafe on Facebook.