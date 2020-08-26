You may not be able to play cornhole, darts or pool in New York but you can throw an axe, and you can do it in your own backyard.

Woodchuckers Axe Throwing brings the mobile units right to you. It's perfect for your next fundraiser, party, or teambuilding event. They have both a mobile and fixed axe throwing units. So they can come to you or you can come to them.

"We started using the mobile outdoor units to comply with COVID-19 restrictions," says co-owner Shelley Clarke Dutkiewicz. Axes are sanitized after each use and when possible, axes are assigned to one person so there is no sharing.

Photo Credit - Woodchuckers Axe Throwing

Mobil units within 25 miles from Marcy are available at no additional charge. "Over 25 miles, we work out a rate," says Dutkiewicz. The cost of an axe throwing event is based on number of throwers and how many hours the units are needed. "We also work within budgets."

Axe throwing events are scheduled at the South Park Ice Rink in Allegheny County every Friday from 6 PM to 10 PM and at 12 North Sports Bar.

"We will bring our axe throwing set up to any event imaginable," says Dutkiewicz. "From birthdays, graduations and retirement parties, to bachelor and bachelorette parties, fundraisers and carnivals."

The only rules for axe throwing is everyone must wear closed toe shoes.

For more information or to book a mobile axe throwing unit visit Woodchuckersaxe.com.