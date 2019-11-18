Full-Course Thanksgiving or Christmas Dinner In One Can A Fake

You have to admit, one of the best parts of the holiday season is enjoying endless feasts. From November, through New Years, we stuff our faces. Stuff your faces even easier this year with Christmas Tinner from GAME.

You can get a full-course holiday dinner in one can. Introducing Christmas Tinner from GAME. Cosmo reports that Christmas Tinner is a nine-layer meal that includes everything you need for a traditional Christmas dinner, and honestly Thanksgiving too.

It starts with scrambled egg and bacon (maybe it’s intended for breakfast?). Then it moves down to two mince pies, turkey and potatoes, gravy, bread sauce, cranberry sauce, Brussel sprouts with stuffing or broccoli with stuffing, roast carrots and parsnips, and, to complete the meal, Christmas pudding.

Does this sound too good to be true? Well, that's because it is. The story of Christmas Tinner has been traveling the internet since 2012-2013. Many websites in the UK claim this was a stunt by a website called Game, or online gamers.

You can't find the product to buy online, and the cans creater is a graphic designer. One BuzzFeeder wrote: This will never amount to more than a one-time novelty purchase for 99% of people.