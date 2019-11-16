10 Central New York Suburbs Make Top 50 Upstate List

Central New York has scored very well in a new study from Niche.com.

Their latest report focuses on the top suburbs in Upstate New York. Niche.com specializes in researching colleges, schools, neighborhoods, and companies. Then it provides data in those areas to help folks make informed decisions on where to live, work and play. According to the Niche.com website "millions of people use our easy-to-read and comprehensive report cards, rankings, and reviews to choose the right schools or neighborhoods for them."

The website based its rankings for this study on factors such as cost of living, higher education rates, and quality of local schools. Here are the 10 CNY suburbs that made the top 50:

Nedrow (Onondaga County) #50

Chittenango (Madison) #46

Village Green (Onondaga) #41

Baldwinsville (Onondaga) #38

Sherrill (Oneida) #33

Fairmount (Onondaga) #31

Minoa (Onondaga) #29

Liverpool (Onondaga) #22

Westvale (Onondaga) #17

Fayetteville (Onondaga) #6

The #1-ranked suburb was Brighton, a town to the southeast of Rochester.