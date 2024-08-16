Cruising to the Dominican Republic with food, drink, and sun in January... That sounds perfect, right?

Let’s throw in some rockers and wrestlers and now perfect is epic! We have a trip for two to get on board "Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea" and we want you to have it!

Here's What You Could Win

The Grand Prize package includes:

Two passes to Chris Jericho's " Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea " January 31- February 4, 2024

" January 31- February 4, 2024 Tickets include a double occupancy cabin on the Norwegian Gem and a 4-night cruise from Miami, Florida to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

All meals and basic beverages

Admission to wrestling matches, concerts, and podcast sessions

Meet-and-greet with Chris Jericho

$1000 travel voucher to help you get to Miami

$500 in spending money for souvenirs and more

Here's How You Enter the Sweepstakes

Listen on weekdays for the codes you need to enter the sweepstakes. Starting Monday, August 19, we'll share code words at 10 am, 2 pm, 5 pm, and 8 pm each weekday through Friday, September 6.

You can also enter the sweepstakes by completing the activities below beginning Monday, August 19 through Sunday, September 8-- the more you subscribe, follow, and share, the more entries you can earn.

*This is a multi-market promotion open to residents of the contiguous 48 United States who are at least 21 at the time of entry. One (1) winner will be selected from eligible entries received on Monday, September 9, 2024. Prize is provided by Sixthman.*

The Top 25 Best Selling Hard Rock + Metal Artists of All Time These bands have been sold and streamed more than any other rockers. Sellouts! Gallery Credit: Todd Fooks