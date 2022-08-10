Is The Choco Taco Coming Back To New York State?

Even though we’ve still got some hot summer days left here in Western New York, the prime time to stock up and fill our bellies with delicious ice cream, many New Yorkers are still in mourning over losing one of our most beloved, iconic sweet treats.

But…could it be making a return?

Choco Taco Discontinued?

Choco Taco was the go-to for sweaty kids running after their local ice cream truck, little leaguers celebrating a big win, and adults who wanted a sweet treat on the way home from work that wouldn’t make a mess.

We can’t think of a more perfect combination - a soft and chewy waffle shell filled with sweet, creamy vanilla ice cream, topped with decadent milk chocolate and crunchy peanuts. Choco Taco was the total portable ice cream package.

Unfortunately, just a mere two weeks ago, hearts were broken all over Western New York when the news broke that the legendary Choco Taco, a fan favorite for over 40 years, would be discontinued by its parent company Klondike.

“Over the past 2 years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide. A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes must discontinue products, even a beloved item like Choco Taco.” - Klondike

Well, don’t freak out over losing this popular ice cream treat just yet.

Is Choco Taco Coming Back?

At last - there’s hope!

Klondike is well aware of the outrage they’ve caused for ice cream lovers everywhere, including changing their Twitter bio to acknowledge the loss.

Twitter via @Klondike/Canva Twitter via @Klondike/Canva loading...

Apparently, Choco Taco lovers all over the globe made such a fuss over losing the legendary dessert, that Klondike is now reconsidering pulling it from the market.

“The overwhelming support for Choco Taco has certainly made us reconsider our long-term plans,” Klondike said in a statement to People magazine. “The team is working on a plan to bring it back, though it may take some time.”

Hallelujah!

Unfortunately, Klondike added that there is no definitive timeline to bring the tasty treat back, as production logistics have to be worked out. Let’s hope we can get our hands on it in time for next summer. Heck, we’ll eat it in the winter too. The sooner, the better, Klondike.

In the meantime, to hold you over as you wait for our favorite ice cream treat to return, here’s a recipe that shows you how to make your own version of Choco Tacos at home.