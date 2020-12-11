It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas and many in the Utica-Rome area are getting in the spirit by decorating their homes inside and out.

If you're looking for a great holiday sight to see, head over to check out the display at 123 Knapps Knoll Road in Schuyler.

Heather and her thirteen year old daughter love being able to decorate for different holidays. They set up their "Halloween Haunt" this year and were extremely eager to begin their Christmas decorating.

Heather got her experience when she was a kid, decorating and creating displays with her father. She now loves the fact she gets to bond with her daughter over it.

"I got my passion from my dad helping him decorate our house when I was a kid. Since early this spring we have tried to have something lit up to help people smile during these hard times. We hope to keep growing every season."

Heather says she's noticed many people slowing down as they drive by, but that's not uncommon for the neighborhood.

"We have several other houses on our street lit up and we are just around the corner from the other house in Schuyler that is all synced up to music."

Here's some photos of the display as a preview but if you're asking our opinion, you need to go see it in person yourself.

