Kids today get a bad rap for their behavior. But they aren't all bad. Just look at these students who helped a mom when she needed it most in central New York.

The mother brushed a curb, popping a tire, while dropping her child off at Central Valley School. In stepped CVA sophomore Devon Maine and a few other students. They quickly changed her tire to get her back on the road.

The good deed was shared on the CVA Facebook page and has gone viral. "Great students do great things for our community."