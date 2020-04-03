Central Valley School Shines Beacon of Hope

There is a light at the end of the tunnel. Central Valley school is shining a beacon of hope in these uncertain times.

For 15 minutes, on Thursday, April 2, lights lit up the Central Valley Thunder turf field. "Those lights will shine as a symbol of our determination and as a promise of hope for our students and community," said Central Valley School District Superintendent Jeremy Rich.

The lights symbolize a beacon of hope. "It's a statement to the students, the employees and people on the front lines helping us get through this, that we're thinking of them," said Rich. "When you see those lights on, understand it's a ray of hope. This too shall pass. We're all in this together."

Photo Credit - Central Valley School

