​Mastrovito Hyundai in Yorkville would like to congratulate all of the Central New York graduates! Senior year is full of memories and it closes one exciting chapter of life, but allows a new bright future to flourish that is awaiting all of the Class of 2022 graduates.

Mastrovito Hyundai and Townsquare Media Utica want to help celebrate your achievements and give our local high school graduates the recognition they deserve.

Send us your senior photo and we will celebrate you in our Class of 2022 Central New York Senior Salute Virtual Yearbook. On June 27th, one lucky Central New York graduate will be awarded a $500 scholarship from Mastrovito Hyundai. Congratulations on your diploma and good luck from Mastrovito Hyundai.

If you have any questions, please email Utica.DME@townsquaremedia.com.

The Senior Salute is proudly presented by Mastrovito Hyundai.

