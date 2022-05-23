Tasty & Cheap Drink Company Created In New York Refusing To Raise Price

In a time of prices raising on everything, one company is saying no to hiking up their prices, and they're from New York.

First Off, Did You Know This Company Was From NY?

With a name like Arizona Iced Tea, it easily could be confusing to think they are from anywhere but the state of Arizona. In fact, they are from Woodbury New York and produced their first beverage in 1992 making the company 30 years old.

How Much Does It Cost Now?

Well, one of the things about Arizona is its price. When you stop into a convenience store, it will be hard to find anything to quench your thirst for cheaper than one of their 23 oz cans of iced tea. For decades their pricing hasn't changed, $0.99 is the price.

Why Not Raise The Price?

In a world where everything from gas to meat is skyrocketing in price, it would only make sense to see something already cheap rise in price too, right? Well, that isn't the plan according to the New York company's CEO Don Vultaggio.

You'll Love His Reasoning

When questioned why Arizona wouldn't see a rise in price amid inflation, the owner had this to say while on a nationally syndicated TV show on Fox News.

"consumers deserve a break." - Don Vultaggio / Fox Business

The price of a can of Arizona Iced Tea is actually the exact same as it was when it first hit the shelves back in 1992. As for now, they seemingly are one of very few companies to not raise prices. Being that they also are a New York company, we should be proud of it.

