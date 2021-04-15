Today, April 15th is normally Tax Day but the deadline has been moved to July 15th. The IRS has extended it for everyone but one group, go here to find out what you need to know about the tax deadlines and requirements. including New York and Pennsylvania tax deadline extensions.

Are you still feeling financial stress because of the pandemic? For many of us, we were hurting in the pocketbook before the pandemic began. One thing that I've learned through the years is that it's usually a spending problem, not a making money problem.

Financial Question

Are you living paycheck to paycheck? If you are then you are really feeling the stress of the times. That is a problem that many of us have faced. We don't give ourselves any margin. We spend it as we make it and if something unexpected (and inevitable) comes along, we aren't prepared.

One of the problems is that we want more and we want it NOW! In my experience, more money leads to more problems and stress. It was explained to me this way: If it takes 15 minutes to get to work and you leave home 15 minutes before work, what's going to happen?

Life Lesson For Life and Finances

You are going to hit all the red lights and a slower driver will get in your way. It's probably like that every day but you notice it when you don't have any extra time. It ruins your drives and your late. Not a great way to start your day.

Instead, leave 5 (or 10 minutes earlier and give yourself time. It's a better drive and you're not on the bumper of the person ahead of you. Give yourself a margin in your time and the same can be said for your finances too.

Do you want less financial stress in your life? Then be content with what you have. We came into this world with nothing and we'll take nothing with us when we leave.

Rollercoaster Ride Called Life

As to song goes, "you never see a hearse with a trailer hitch." I can tell you this when the rollercoaster ride called life is coming to an end, you won't wish that you had more money.

