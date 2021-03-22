Central New York Pharmacies Can Now Vaccinate More Residents

More New Yorkers are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at their local pharmacy, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Until today, vaccines given out at pharmacies were reserved only for people who were 60 & older and teachers. Now, with an increase in supply the Governor has added people with comorbidities to the list of those eligible to receive the shot at their hometown pharmacy.

Cuomo says, "New Yorkers with comorbidities are among our state's most at-risk residents, and access to the COVID-19 vaccine protects this vulnerable population as we work to defeat the virus and establish the new normal."

When you schedule your appointment at a pharmacy, the state says you will be required to show a doctor's letter, medical information evidencing comorbidity or a signed certification.

Cuomo also announced that anyone 16 or older with these underlying conditions may receive their vaccine.