Central New York Gyms Helping You Battle ‘Quarantine 15′ Weight Gain for Free

Remember the 'Freshman 15'? Now there's the 'Quarantine 15', a result of all the extra snacking and stress-eating we're doing. CNY gyms are streaming free workouts to help you stay in shape while you're stuck inside.

Whether you find yourself working from home with instant and regular access to snacks, or you're indulging in treats to keep your anxiety at bay - experts say we should beware the 'Quarantine 15' - the weight gain that could come with those extra calories. Even worse, gyms are closed.

Gyms, fitness experts, and yogis are stepping up to provide free streaming workouts that can be done live or viewed later to help keep us in shape.

OB Training is providing streaming workouts on Facebook (Monday - Friday at 9am and 5:30pm) and nutritional advice on their Healthy Living Utica page.

Retro Fitness is streaming live workouts from their Facebook on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The Fitness Mill is streaming Live workouts and then making them available online.

Rebel Roots Yoga is streaming and posting live yoga classes you can do together live, or later.

Soul Stop Yoga is live streaming on their Facebook page, and the class will remain for use later.

Sara Miller is offering free yoga classes for kids along with a story on YouTube.

Considering I've already plowed through 3 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies, I'll definitely be working out with these fitness professionals.

(If you have a class that is FREE, local, and available online at any time - let me know, and I'll add it here. beth@lite987.com)