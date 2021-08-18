Celebrate Christmas at The Wild Winter Wonderland of Lights in Chittenango

Santa is coming to town to bring a new holiday tradition to The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango.

Why stop at just celebrating Father's and Mother's Day? There's even a Flashlight Safari and trick or treating at the park every year to celebrate Halloween. This year, the celebration continues into the Christmas season with the first Wild Wonderland of Lights.

The holiday light show will open on Thanksgiving night and run every Thursday through Sunday until the New Year.

Credit - The Wild Animal Park via Facebook

The Beast

The Wild Wonderland of Lights is just one of many new additions to the park this year. The Beast is an exciting way to enjoy the Drive-Thru Safari.

The memorable guided tour takes guests where cars can't go, even through the water. Along the way, you'll learn all about the amazing animals, as well as the history of The Wild Animal Park, which actually began when owner Jeff Taylor bought his kids a few goats for their birthday. The next year, they got a camel. Now we all get to enjoy the exotic animals inside the Wild Animal Park and Drive-Thru Safari.

Credit - The Wild Animal Park

Giraffe Feeding Station

You can get even closer to the magnificent giraffes at the Wild Animal Park in Chittenango at the brand new giraffe feeding station. It not only provides more room for the animals to roam but also gives everyone a chance to get closer than ever before. "We are never satisfied at our park and we are always looking to improve for our animals and our guests," park owner Jeff Taylor said.

The original giraffe feeding station was built with high stairs due to a lack of space. That created problems for anyone with a disability or in a wheelchair. "We decided to more than double the size of our giraffe yard for the animals, but we also opened the new feeding station that is fully accessible to all of our guests," said Taylor.

Credit - Wild Animal Park/Teri Van Wormer Felt

The Wild Animal Park is located at 7621 Lakeport Road in Chittenango. You can learn more about the park and get tickets at Thewildpark.com.

Take a virtual tour to see everything The Wild has to offer.

Take a Virtual Trip Through the Wild Drive-Thru Safari Zebras, emus, and camels, oh my! Take a virtual trip through the Wild Drive-Thru Safari in Chittenango.