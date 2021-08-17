After canceling the Great New York State Fair in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Cuomo announced in early 2021 that he supported allowing the Fair to re-open for the 2021 season and that re-opening date is fast approaching.

The New York State Fair anticipates anywhere from 80,000 to 90,000 people will walk through the gates each day of the Fair's run and some are concerned about Fair safety and procedures, wondering if there's a chance that the Fair will be canceled if COVID cases continue to rise.

New York State Fair Director Troy Waffner says he does not anticipate that the New York State Fair will shut down, Waffner also said, “We are doing everything we can to ensure that the 2021 Fair is as safe as possible. We’ve all waited two years to enjoy the Fair and the safety of fairgoers is our number one priority.”

What Are the Dates of the 2021 New York State Fair?

The New York State Fair will be held from Friday, September 20 through Labor Day, September 6.

What Are the Hours for the New York State Fair?

The New York State Fairgrounds will be open each day from Friday, August 21 to Sunday, September 5 from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., however, you won't be able to enter (or re-enter) after 10:00 p.m. Buildings will be open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. On Labor Day, September 6, the Fair and buildings will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

How To Buy New York State Fair Tickets

In years past, tickets to the New York State Fair could be purchased at the gate but that will not be the case this year. Cash will not be accepted for ticket purchase and all tickets must be bought online. Admission is $3.00 a day per adult. Children under the age of 12 as well as people over the age of 65 are allowed in for free.

How Much Does New York State Fair Parking Cost?

The cost for parking at the New York State Fair is $5.00 for both motorcycles and vehicles. Just as entrance tickets must be purchased in advance, so must parking passes and you can buy them here.

Can I Bring My Own Food Into the New York State Fair?

Yes! As a matter of fact, those planning to attend the fair are encouraged to bring their own food and drink if they'd like. Coolers and bags will be checked before you'll be allowed through the gates and absolutely no alcoholic drinks will be permitted.

Will New York State Fair Vendors and Staff Be Vaccinated?

Anyone wishing to be tested for the coronavirus is welcome to do so at the Art and Home Center. This includes those who are vendors and staff of the Fair as well as the general public. Additionally, the vaccine will be offered at the Art and Home Center for those who wish to get it.

Is There a Mask Requirement at the New York State Fair?

Kind of. No matter what a person's vaccination status, masks will be required to be worn by all people inside all buildings.

Do the Concerts at the New York State Fair Cost Extra?

Thanks to Chevy, all concerts at Chevy Park and Chevy Court are free with your Fair admission ticket. Seating is first-come, first-serve. There are nearly six dozen shows scheduled over the course of the 18 day Fair. You can see who is scheduled to perform at Chevy Park here and Chevy Court here.

