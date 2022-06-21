Utica-Rome Makes Top 10 List of Most Jobs in This Profession

I'm pretty confident you'll be surprised by this recent list of highest concentration of people performing this job.

What job do you think it is?

Are you surprised to find out the answer is musicians?

Vivid Seats recently analyzed labor statistics around the country and came up with a list consisting of the U.S. metro areas with the highest concentration of musicians and singers.

"Making it as a professional musician or singer takes a lot of talent, a huge amount of work, and a little bit of luck. Part of making it is being in the right place at the right time (even if that’s online), which sends droves of aspiring musicians to live-music hotspots like Nashville, Tennessee."

There's also a pocket of metro areas in the northeast that are well known for live music and the jobs available in those communities are reflective. The Utica-Rome metro area was ranked number 8 on the list of top metros for musicians.

"Located an hour east of Syracuse, New York, this small metro area consisting of Utica and Rome has a longstanding tradition of supporting the musical arts, according to Vivid Seats.

"The B Sharp Musical Club, founded in 1903, nurtures music and the arts in the greater Utica area through performances, scholarships, extension programs, and the like. Local acts frequent the historic Stanley Theatre, and singers and musicians can record at a decommissioned church called Big Blue North."

The demand for musicians allowed for the performers to make on average, twice the minimum wage locally.

- Musicians and singers per 100k jobs: 51.8

- Total number of musicians and singers: 60

- Median hourly wage: $31.18

The Nashville metro tops the list with 102.9 musician jobs per 100K jobs, but on average, musician there make almost half of what musicians make in Utica-Rome, according to Vivid Seats.

Nashville metro

- Musicians and singers per 100k jobs: 102.9

- Total number of musicians and singers: 1,010

- Median hourly wage: $18.63

Rochester, NY also made the list at #4 and Syracuse was #14. Binghamton was #18, Buffalo ranked #1`9, and New York City, most likely because of the size of their overall population, ranked #22.

Check out the complete list here.

