Capital Region Cemetery, with Headless Angel, Off Limits! Are the Legends True?

What scares you? Some people are frightened by clowns, others are scared of noises in the night and many are scared of what they feel are ghostly encounters. My point is that we all have something that makes our skin crawl but there are certain things that the majority of us fear. A cemetery with decapitated statues, for example,

If you have spent any time exploring old cemeteries you have seen gravestones of all shapes and sizes. Some are very big and ornate and others are marked simply with a name. There is one New York State cemetery where some monuments feature decapitated figures and that's not all. Let's see what's behind the urban legends of Forest Park Cemetery near Troy, NY.

According to Only In Your State, Forest Park Cemetery is one of the most well-known haunted locations in the Capital Region. Although the official name is Forest Park, this cemetery has also been called Forest Hills Cemetery, Pinewoods Cemetery and Green Glow Cemetery. No matter what you call it, the property is off limits.

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

There are several variations of the "headless angel' story that has floated around for years. Some say that they have seen blood ooze from the neckline and others say that it is a mossy growth that gives it a bloody appearance.

Life Magazine named Forest Park Cemetery one of the "Top 10 Most Haunted Places In the country", or did they? To add to the urban legends of this controversial location, many say the Life Magazine article was never written and can't be found to this day.

Let's take a look around Forest Park Cemetery in Brunswick, NY. Scroll through the pictures below to see the headless angel statue, receiving tomb and more. Ready?

