An Ulster County woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly tried to fight police during a traffic stop.

According to a written release from the New York State Police a state trooper from the Kingston barracks saw a 2010 Saab headed westbound on Washington Avenue in the town of Ulster. The driving was allegedly in violation of vehicle and traffic law and the trooper pulled over the driver at approximately 9:45pm on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

The trooper believed that the driver, identified as 43-year-old Niccole Lignowski of Stone Ridge, New York, was under the influence of drugs and tried to place Lignowski under arrest.

According to the NYSP "Lignowski resisted being arrested and became combative with the trooper including biting the trooper on the arm causing a laceration. She was eventually taken into custody."

When Lignowski was inside the State Police car, police say she began kicking the front windshield, causing it to crack. Police say she also damaged the front passenger door.

A subsequent search revealed, police say, that Lignowski was in possession of cocaine. The exact amount found was not immediately reported by police as of this posting, but did result in a felony possession charge.

Niccole Lignowski now faces the following charges:

Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (felony)

Assault in the Second Degree (felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree (felony)

Resisting Arrest (misdemeanor)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (misdemeanor)

DWAI Drugs (misdemeanor)

Obstruction of Governmental Administration (misdemeanor)

Lignowski was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to answer the charges in court at a later date.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

